Abhishek Bachchan shares picture of his "girls" on vacation

Abhishek treated his fans with an adorable picture of his "girls" - wife and daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek, Aishwarya and their little one are currently in the celebrating the couple's

The 'Manmarziyaan' has been actively sharing pictures from his vacation on He recently posted another happy picture of his wife and daughter letting their hair down in a pool.

In the photo, Aishwarya, sporting a pair of sunglasses, can be seen striking a pose with her daughter in her arms while Aaradhya leans into her mother.

He wrote alongside the picture, "Happiness, My girls.."

Yesterday, Abhishek and Aishwarya marked 12 years of marriage. On their wedding anniversary, the two showered each other with love by posting pictures on their accounts.

On their special day, Aishwarya shared a photo along with her beloved husband that was clicked by Aaradhya. Meanwhile, Abhishek shared a gorgeous photo of his 'honey' Aishwarya against a beautiful moonlit backdrop.

A power couple in all senses, Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in several like 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Dhoom 2', and 'Guru'. Their last film together was Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan'.

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Abhi-Aish (as they are lovingly called by their fans), tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya, in 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' alongside and On the other hand, Abhishek was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan' along with and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)