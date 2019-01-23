Accused hangs himself after raping, killing 7-yr-old girl

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in city in

DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad, told ANI: "We received a call that a body has been brought to the hospital on Tuesday. The girl was declared dead and there was suspicion of rape."

She further said that the accused allegedly committed suicide when police tried to track him.

"During the investigation, it was found that a man had threatened the mother of the victim a day before the incident. When we tried to track the accused, we found him hanging in a forest, he allegedly committed suicide," the DCP said.

Investigation in the matter is underway.

