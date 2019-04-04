AgustaWestland case: ED claims to have traced 70-million euro 'kickbacks'

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday claimed to have traced the trail of 70 million euros that had come allegedly in the form of "kickbacks" in the Rs 3600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.
The ED has to probe who all received the kickbacks, the agency said as it filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special CBI court here.
"We have traced the routing of 70 million euros that had come from AgustaWestland in the form of kickbacks," ED's counsel and Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh told Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar.
The agency also named two firms -- Global Services FZE and Global Trade and Commerce Limited, besides David Syms, alleged partner and director of "middleman" Christian Michel's firms, as accused in the case.
The CBI court judge will take up the charge sheet for consideration on April 6.
Besides Singh, advocates Naveen Kumar Matta and Manu Mishra were representing the probe agency.
Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the AgustaWestland deal scam.
