2 IAF personnel killed in road mishap in J-K's Awantipora

ANI  |  General News 

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed in a road accident at Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

The two IAF personnel who lost their lives have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar.

Two other personnel including an officer and an airman were also injured and are being treated at a hospital.

The IAF has an operational base in Awantipora.

The Air Force will be conducting an inquiry in the matter.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 17:30 IST

