Activists Varavara Rao, Surendra Gadling sent to police custody in '16 Maoist attack case

Stung by India's protest, Pakistan Foreign Secy summons Indian envoy
ANI  |  General News 

A Pune Court here on Thursday sent activists Varavara Rao and Surendra Gadling, to 11 days police custody in connection with 2016 UAPA case.

They are also accused in Bhima Koregaon case.

Gadling and Rao, were arrested in June last year and are lodged in the Yerawada jail here.

On January 1, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 23:38 IST

