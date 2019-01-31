Defence Ministry clears Rs 40,000 crore submarines for Navy, 5,000 anti-tank missiles for Army

In a major development, (DAC) headed by Defence on Thursday approved Rs 40,000 crore worth proposal to build six bigger submarines for the and 5,000 anti-tank 2T missiles for the

According to a spokesperson, the decision is a part of Project 75 The submarines building project would be executed under the Central government's strategic partnership policy under which Indian companies would tie up with their foreign partners to build the boats in

"The (DAC) headed by the Defence approved Rs 40,0000 crore proposal for the six submarines along with the Army's proposal to acquire 5,000 2T anti-tank guided missiles," said the said.

The DAC meeting also approved the proposal to amend the defence procurement procedure to make it more industry-friendly and increase the ease of doing business in the defence sector.

The submarines are critical for the which is looking to increase their under-water fleet for further effectively patrolling the territorial waters.

The French-origin anti-tank guided missiles for the would help in bridging the gap in the requirement of the Force which is short of almost 70,000 of these missiles.

For its future requirements, the Indian is likely to go in for the man portable anti-tank guided missiles being developed by the DRDO.

