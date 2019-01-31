IKEA resumes biriyani sale at Hyderabad store

Swedish home furnishing retailer resumed on Thursday the sale of vegetarian at its Hyderabad store, after a span of five months.

In September 2018, the store stopped selling the biryani after a customer found a caterpillar in the dish, and lodged a complaint with the (GHMC), which then imposed a Rs 11,500 fine on the store.

The furnishing retailer had removed the vegetarian biryani from its menu stating that it takes and quality very seriously.

of the Hyderabad store, John Achillea, told reporters here, "Today is the first day we have started reselling vegetarian biryani and it is available for Rs 99 like in the past."

The store which began operations six months ago has a restaurant with a capacity of accommodating nearly 1000 visitors at a time.

