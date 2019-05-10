Actress Sara Ali Khan is the Brand Ambassador for 'CERIZ'

CERIZ, a French accessory brand for women, has roped in Bollywood's heartthrob, as their brand

After a successful start to a brand-new innings in Bollywood, the 20-something-year-old rising starlet will be seen sporting the stylish collection of handbags by

The recently did a photo-shoot for the brand for its Spring-Summer collection. CERIZ, a French-inspired high-fashion brand focusing on handbags and footwear, represents a modern woman, who is bold and glamorous, free-spirited yet rooted.

Women can choose from a range of chic handbags to sling, clutches, backpacks, laptop bags and footwear that range from high heels to casual and athleisure.

"I am very excited to endorse 'CERIZ'. As a girl, I've always believed in simplicity, and I'm cautious of ensuring that the brands I endorse are in line with my personality. Therefore, with a tag line like 'effortlessly glamorous', a brand like is a perfect fit for me. I truly believe it takes very little to be 'fashionable' and the more authentic and truer to yourself you are, the more you stand out. always has a myriad of trendy and stylish yet original and simple bags that complement any outfit!," commented Sara Ali Khan, Brand Ambassador, CERIZ.

CERIZ is present across more than 200 doors at Central, Shoppers Stop, Rocia, Inc5, Shoetree, Pantaloons, and other leading in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, and many others!

