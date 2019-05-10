Reliance Brands marks global foray with acquisition of British toy retailer Hamleys

has signed a definitive agreement with Hong Kong-listed to acquire 100 per cent shares of Global Holdings, the owner of brand.

has over 250 years of history of being the oldest and largest toy shop with 167 stores across 18 countries. In India, Reliance is the master franchise for Hamleys and currently operates 88 stores across 29 cities.

"The worldwide acquisition of iconic Hamleys brand and places Reliance into the frontline of global retail," said Darshan Mehta, of Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance

Mehta said has built a significant and profitable in toy retailing over the past few years under the Hamleys brand.

The 250-year-old English toy retailer pioneered the concept of experiential retailing, decades before the concept of creating unique experiences in brick and mortar retailing became the new global norm. "Personally, it is a long-cherished dream come true," said Mehta in a statement issued late evening on Thursday.

Hamleys flagship London store is set over seven floors with more than 50,000 toys on sale. It attracts over 50 lakh visitors each year.

Reliance is a 120 billion dollar (about Rs 8.4 lakh crore) with the world's biggest single-location at Jamnagar in It plans to gradually leverage its telecom venture and get into fast-expanding besides consumer-facing retails stores.

currently operates more than 420 stores and 350 shop-in-shops in the country.

