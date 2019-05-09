Aditya Talwar moves CBI court, seeking cancellation of NBW in money laundering case

Aditya Talwar, son of Deepak Talwar, on Thursday moved a special CBI court, seeking cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in a case.

Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj, while posting the matter for hearing to May 14, sought the response of the (ED) on the plea.

filed the petition a day after the asked him to approach the trial court concerned regarding cancellation of the NBW.

Recently, Bhardwaj, after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED in the case, had issued production warrants against and Aditya Talwar, who has also been named as an accused.

is an NRI and a resident of

ED's had earlier told the court that the investigation revealed that Deepak Talwar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, obtained "undue favours" for the private airlines using his contacts.It was also alleged that he had acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines in seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes, causing huge loss to the carrier.

Central agencies are probing various other cases related to against He was arrested after being deported from the on January 30.

