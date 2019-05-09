UP: Fire breaks out in Kamakhya Express

Fire broke out in the engine and generator room of Kamakhya Express on Thursday in Kailhat village in district.

No casualties have been reported yet.

As soon as the fire broke out, the separated the generator room and the from the train, thus preventing further damage.

Due to the fire, the Delhi-Howrah route has been affected.

Further details are awaited.

