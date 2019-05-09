UP: Fire breaks out in Kamakhya Express

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Fire broke out in the engine and generator room of Kamakhya Express on Thursday in Kailhat village in Mirzapur district.

No casualties have been reported yet.

As soon as the fire broke out, the driver separated the generator room and the parcel coach from the train, thus preventing further damage.

Due to the fire, the Delhi-Howrah route has been affected.

Further details are awaited.

