Afghan forces kill 'mastermind' of Taliban attack on security forces camp

Afghan security forces have killed the Taliban commander who masterminded Monday's deadly suicide attack on a security forces camp that killed scores in Wardak province, a media report said.
"Commander Noman, the mastermind of Wardak attack, was killed in an air strike in Maidan Shahr district of the province along with seven other terrorists," Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Wednesday, Tolo News reported.
The militant was reportedly killed along with seven other "terrorists" in an air strike on Tuesday night in the province, NDS said.
The other members of the terrorist network will be tracked down and eliminated, Tolo News quoted the statement as saying.
The Taliban has not yet commented about the NDS' claim.
Monday's attack left 36 NDS personnel dead at a training center in Maidan Shahr, the capital of Wardak province.
A suicide bomber detonated a Humvee laden with explosives close to the centre and then four other militants exchanged gunfire with NDS forces.
According to eyewitnesses, all the attackers were dressed in NDS uniform. The gunfight lasted five hours.
The bodies of many NDS personnel were found in the ruins of a collapsed building.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU