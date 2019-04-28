Afghanistan: 2 civilians amongst 11 killed in clash

11 people, including two civilians, lost their lives in the fighting between security forces and the Taliban in Qaisar here on Sunday, according to an army spokesperson.
The gun battle was triggered after a group of Taliban terrorists attacked the checkpoints of pro-government militias in Qaisar district's Kohi on Sunday morning, said Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, an army spokesperson in the northern region.
Apart from the civilians, four pro-government militias and five Taliban terrorists were also killed, according to Al Jazeera.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU