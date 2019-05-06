Afghanistan: Clashes in Farah kill 20 army personnel

JUST IN
An attack by the Taliban in Farah's Gulistan district claimed the lives of at least 20 army soldiers on Monday, according to a member of the Farah Provincial Council.

11 Taliban militants were also killed in the clashes, while an airstrike in Bakwa killed 18 Taliban militants on the same day. Around 25 militants were wounded in the same attack, according to TOLOnews.

An official confirmation of the army personnel's death is awaited.

Farah Police Spokesman Mohibullah Mohib added that 50 drug processing centres, belonging to the Taliban, were also destroyed in the airstrike at Bakwa.

Shah Mahmoud Naeemi, a member of Farah Provincial Council, claimed that 50 civilians were affected in the airstrikes -- a claim which has been dismissed by the police.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 17:53 IST

