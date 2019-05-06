Afghanistan: Clashes in Farah kill 20 army personnel

An attack by the in Farah's district claimed the lives of at least 20 soldiers on Monday, according to a member of the Provincial Council.

11 militants were also killed in the clashes, while an airstrike in Bakwa killed 18 militants on the same day. Around 25 militants were wounded in the same attack, according to TOLOnews.

An official confirmation of the personnel's death is awaited.

Police added that 50 drug processing centres, belonging to the Taliban, were also destroyed in the airstrike at Bakwa.

Shah Mahmoud Naeemi, a member of Provincial Council, claimed that 50 civilians were affected in the airstrikes -- a claim which has been dismissed by the police.

