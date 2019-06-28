After closure directions from DPCC, Imran Hussain asks hospitals to take authorisation for disposing biomedical waste

Delhi and Forest Minister Imran Hussain on Friday said all those 12 hospitals, which have been handed over closure directions for violating biomedical waste norms, can still take authorisation within seven days.

"They have been given time to take the authorization for bio-medical waste. But they ignore it. They have also been issued show cause notice and now closure notice is given. But under this notice, seven days were given to them so that they apply and take authorisation," Hussain told ANI.

"They know authorisation is important. And they know how to dispose of their medical waste. They had time till June 15 but they did not take it. Medical waste is harmful to people. It should be disposed of properly," he said.

Expressing concern over untreated bio-waste, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC) has issued closure directions to 12 hospitals and identified 56 others for violating biomedical waste norms.

"56 violators have been identified so far, Till June 26, total 12 bedded hospitals have been handed closure directions and given 7 days to vacate patients and close down," DPCC said in a statement on Friday.

The pollution watchdog has made several efforts to develop an inventory of HCFs in the city, including issuing a public notice and organizing camps to apply for authorization under BMWM rules.

"Bio-medical waste, if left untreated, presents a major health hazard. Under the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 all the health care facilities (HCFs) operating in

Delhi, irrespective of the method of treatment and the quantity of waste generated, have to seek authorization from DPCC," it said.

"HCFs generating biomedical waste are also required to enter into an agreement with one of the two common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs) operating in Delhi. Those not generating any bio-waste are required to submit an affidavit for this purpose," it added.

Since hospitals are the places where life is at stake, DPCC is being "extra cautious" and handing over closure directions only after ensuring the latest status of authorization.

"Actions on all identified bedded facilities shall be completed by June 30 and thereafter, actions shall be taken against all other violators," the statement concluded.

