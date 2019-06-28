DPCC issues closure directions to 12 hospitals violating biomedical waste norms

Expressing concern over untreated bio-waste, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued closure directions to 12 hospitals and identified 56 others in violation of biomedical waste norms.

"56 violators have been identified so far, Till June 26, total 12 bedded hospitals have been handed closure directions and given 7 days to vacate patients and close down," DPCC said in a statement on Friday.

The pollution watchdog has made several efforts to develop an inventory of HCFs in the city, including issuing a public notice and organizing camps to apply for authorization under BMWM rules.

"Bio-medical waste, if left untreated, presents a major health hazard. Under the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 all the health care facilities (HCFs) operating in Delhi, irrespective of the method of treatment and the quantity of waste generated, have to seek authorization from DPCC," it said.

"HCFs generating biomedical waste are also required to enter into an agreement with one of the two common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs) operating in Delhi. Those not generating any bio-waste are required to submit an affidavit for this purpose," it added.

Since hospitals are the places where life is at stake, DPCC is being "extra cautious" and handing over closure directions only after ensuring the latest status of authorization.

"Actions on all identified bedded facilities shall be completed by June 30 and thereafter, actions shall be taken against all other violators," the statement concluded.

