IAF contingent lands at France's Air Force Base for 'Garuda' exercise

An Indian Air Force contingent landed at Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan, France, on Friday for the Indo-French joint exercise 'Garuda'.

Base Commander, Air Base Mont-De-Marsan, Colonel Gaudillere, received the Indian Air Force contingent on arrival.

The Indian Air Force contingent was given a warm welcome by the French Air Force. The Air warriors of Indian Air Force are ready for flying operations, IAF said in a tweet.

The exercise will take place between July 1 and July 14 in France.

In a video posted on Twitter by IAF on June 24, Bareilly Air Force Base Commander Air Commodore M Ranade earlier said, "The Indo-French joint exercise Garuda is going to be conducted in France very shortly."

"This is the sixth edition of the exercise which is intended for both the air forces to exercise together and learn best practices each one has to offer," he added.

"A contingent of 4x Su-30 MKI, 2x C-17 and 1x 1L-78 tanker of the Indian Air Force will fly to France to participate in this exercise," he said.

India and France had recently held naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the Varuna series wargames in which Indian naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part.

India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their strategic cooperation over the last many years.

