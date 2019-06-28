Encephalitis death toll rises to 133 in Muzaffarpur

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) here mounted to 133 on Friday.

As per official data, Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 112 deaths while there were 21 deaths in Kejriwal Hospital.

The Supreme Court on June 24 expressed "serious concerns" over the rising number of deaths due to the disease, saying "it is a matter of great concern". While hearing a plea filed by two advocates, a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said, "This (death of children) cannot go on."

The petitioner had sought constitution of a team of medical experts for the treatment of children suffering from encephalitis.

The Bihar government told the top court that it is taking all necessary steps to control the outbreak and that the situation is "absolutely under control."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

