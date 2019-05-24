After LS polls results, SP removes its media panelists

The (SP) on Friday withdrew its who appear on television debates in the wake of its electoral debacle in uttar Pradesh.

A letter issued by said that as per the instruction of the all the for the party have been withdrawn with immediate effect..

The letter contained a direction to the party's not to participate in debates on television channels. It also requested the channels not to invite the panelists from the party for discussions.

The party has received a severe drubbing the elections with only 5 of its candidates, and Akhilesh Yadav, have won from Mainpuri and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. SP's alliance partner, BSP, won 10 seats and the RLD drew a blank.

