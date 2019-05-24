Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve 16th Lok Sabha

The met on Friday and adopted a resolution for the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, setting in motion the process of constituting the new House and formation of the government after the conclusion of the

Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, will meet to handover the resolution that will pave the way for constituting the 17th

The will then issue a formal notification constituting the new House.

It is speculated that the new government under Modi may be sworn-in on May 30.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be held on May 25 when Modi will be formally elected of the coalition before the will invite him to form the next government.

Earlier in the day, had tweeted that "the Cabinet and will meet this evening"

He said the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the and are yet to be decided.

With the official count in the elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections and along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)