After rain, Karachi faces load shedding

After scattered rain, several areas in Karachi on Friday faced load shedding.

After the rain, various blocks of Federal B area, Baldia Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Kharadar, PECHS, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Site area, Metroville etc faced load-shedding, reported Geo News.

According to the meteorological department, the weather will remain cloudy until the next 24 hours. Karachi's temperature was recorded 30 degree Celsius today, reported Geo News.

Early today, the pleasant breeze started blowing in the city's various areas such as Saddar, Bahadurabad, Karsaz, Tariq Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Numaish Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Site area, Liaquatabad etc.

