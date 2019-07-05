After powerful earthqauke, 5.4 magnitude aftershock hits California

A day after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California, a powerful aftershock measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit the same region on Friday, reported Sputnik

The earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck California's Mojave Desert on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 10:33 am (local time), was registered about 270 kilometres north of Los Angeles. The tremors were felt in the city as well as the neighbouring countries, reported CNN.

The aftershock hit the same region as yesterday's quake about 18 km west of the Searles Valley.

No casualties have been reported yet.

