Agartala: Security personnel cast vote through postal ballot

Security personnel on Friday exercised their democratic franchise by voting through postal ballot for Tripura East parliamentary constituency.
These security personnel, who will be on duty on the poll day, cast their votes in advance.
Service voters belonging to defense and paramilitary forces have the option of either voting through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed by him/her.
Earlier on April 6, the soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were the first to cast their vote for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh as Service Voters.
The first vote of the country was cast by DIG Sudhakar Natarajan, head of ATS ITBP.
