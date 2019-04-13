7,000 Tihar inmates given counselling by mental health experts

In a bid to check on mental and behavioural disorders among inmates lodged in the Tihar Complex, the Delhi Administration has provided counselling to as many as 7,000 inmates.

The Delhi Administration in collaboration with an NGO - and mentored by had started the on April 16 last year as part of 'Project Samarthan'.

DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail, said, "One of the problems our inmates face in jail is the inability to cope with incarceration that leads to depression and mental stress. These are problems which need to be looked at"

"Last year we went into a partnership with and Under this we started a project in which we started to concentrate on mental health of inmates coming into the prison system," he added.

The tools of the project has been developed on the guidelines of the (WHO).

In last few years, prevalence of disorders have markedly increased in prisons due to many reasons like overcrowding, isolation from social network, insecurity about future, delayed judicial proceeding and in prison.

Through this process, the jail authority has witnessed a decrease in violent cases, disobedience of instruction of the jail staff and suicide cases.

