Vadra sure of Rahul, Sonia's victory from Rai Bareli, Amethi

Rahul Gandhi's on Friday exuded confidence over his family members getting another term from and Raebareli constituencies in the ensuing elections.

Vadra's mother-in-law is an from Raebareli and from and both are seeking re-election from their respective constituencies.

Vadra had also accompanied in filing of nomination from

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "I think people of Amethi and feel very happy that the family is with them and have been with them forever and the development is always on our minds. We always reach out and meet everyone. We will do all we can to further develop both Amethi and "

Vadra made these comments during a function organised here as part of his pre-birthday celebrations. The business men celebrated his birthday with students of in Connaught Circus in

"It's actually a week before my birthday. Before I celebrate I want to celebrate with people who have less. I want to earn my celebration which is on my birthday so I go to different institutes. I like to share my happiness with them", said Vadra.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is busy helping the whole country and I am here celebrating with children in different institutes. She serves in a different way, I serve here," added Vadra.

Vadra has earlier said that he would campaign for the party all over in the ensuing elections.

