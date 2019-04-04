AgustaWestland deal case: ED files chargesheet against middlemen Christian Michel

JUST IN
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against AgustaWestland deal alleged middlemen Christian Michel in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here.

In the more than 2000-page supplementary charge sheet submitted before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, the agency has also included the statement records of Michel.

The agency has named some fresh individuals and firms as accused in the case. The new additions include David Syms, alleged partner and director with Christian Michel in his firms.

Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the AgustaWestland deal scam.

Hearing in the matter in underway.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 13:37 IST

