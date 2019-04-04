JUST IN
Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu joins BJP

ANI  |  Politics 

A week after he quit the Congress, former Rajya Sabha member Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The former Rajya Sabha MP from Telangana had resigned from the Congress on March 22.

Rapolu, who spend 25 years of his life in Congress, joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister JP Nadda.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 13:03 IST

