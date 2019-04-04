Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu joins BJP

-
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu quits Congress; likely to join BJ
J. Chittaranjan Das, Ananda Bhasker Rapolu resign from Congress
Renuka Chaudhary snubs Raja Singh over Hyderabad name change demand
MPs honoured for "outstanding performance" in Parliament
Cong MLA pitches Bajwa's name for Punjab CM
-
A week after he quit the Congress, former Rajya Sabha member Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The former Rajya Sabha MP from Telangana had resigned from the Congress on March 22.
Rapolu, who spend 25 years of his life in Congress, joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister JP Nadda.
Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU