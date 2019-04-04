Delhi HC defers CBI's plea seeking 6 months extension to probe Asthana for April 12

-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday deferred till April 12 hearing in CBI's application seeking six months more time to complete probe in a case involving probe agency's former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Deputy SP Devendra Kumar.
Justice Mukta Gupta while posting the matter for April 12 was informed by all the respondents that they have filed their replies over the application filed by the CBI.
On Wednesday, the probe agency had submitted a status report of the investigation carried out by it in a sealed cover. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikram Banerjee was representing the CBI.
On January 11, the court had dismissed pleas filed by Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of an FIR against them in the bribery case.
Asthana, the then number two in CBI, had also sought liberty to appeal against the high court order before the Supreme Court, which was granted.
The high court had directed the agency to conclude its investigation against Asthana and Kumar, among others, within 10 weeks.
The FIR was registered against Asthana and others after a preliminary inquiry by CBI.
The investigating agency filed an FIR against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from a businessman who was connected to a case against controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi.
Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing the Qureshi case.
The case against Asthana, Kumar, and others was registered based on a complaint received from Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana on October 15 last year.
