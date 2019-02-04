AgustaWestland case: Patiala House extends Rajiv Saxena's ED custody

-
A Delhi court on Monday extended AgustaWestland co-accused Rajiv Saxena's Enforcement Department (ED) custody by four more days.
Dubai based businessman Saxena was extradited to India in the wee hours of January 31.
He was produced in the Patiala House Court today and was sent to the four days ED remand.
Saxena was brought to India from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.
He was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.
The banks, in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI.
The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, claimed the government dossier.
