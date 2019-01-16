AIADMK legislator inaugurates Jallikattu in Palamedu

(AIADMK) MLA Manickam inauguarted Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event, in Madurai's district on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Manickam hailed the tradition as an "example of unity."

"Jallikattu event organised in and Alanganallur are world famous. In Palamedu, all the villagers unitedly take part and organise the event. It is an example of unity. We performed puja and left the temple bulls in the venue. Thereafter, we begin the actual Jallikattu where bulls from various parts are left in the venue for taming," he explained.

Jallikattu is usually held during the of in mid-January.

Various organisations, including the (PETA) and (AWBI) had vehemently opposed the tradition, stating that it was a cruel event.

The festival was banned by the in 2014 after complaints of extreme animal cruelty. However, enacted a law in 2017 to bypass the top court's verdict, owing to massive protests challenging the ban of the event.

