Aim to double world climate protection funding to 4 bn euros: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said her country will aim to double the funding of the global climate protection from 2 billion euros to 4 billion euros.

Delivering her address at the Climate Action Summit, Merkel said that industralised countries created the crisis and "have the obligation to put our technology, the best of our knowledge, and our finances into stopping global warming as we know it", CNN reported.

Underlining that Germany sees its responsibility on both national and international stage, the German leader said, "Internationally, we shall increase our funding for global climate protection from 2 billion euros to 4 billion euros. In particular, we will aim at 1.5 billion euros and pay this into the green climate fund."

Leaders from government, business, and civil society joined at the Climate Action Summit in New York to announce potentially far-reaching ambitious solutions in nine areas -- a global transition to renewable energy, sustainable and resilient infrastructures and cities, sustainable agriculture and management of forests and oceans, resilience and adaptation to climate impacts, and alignment of public and private finance with a net-zero economy.

Many countries used the summit to demonstrate next steps on how they will update their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by 2020 with the aim to collectively reduce emissions by at least 45 per cent by 2030 and prepare national strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by the mid-century.

The UN estimates that the would need to increase its efforts between three and five-fold to contain climate change to the levels dictated by science - a 1.5 degrees Celsius rise at most - and avoid escalating climate damage already taking place around the

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was one of the early speakers at the summit, underlined that global actions to tackle climate change are not enough.

The Prime Minister called for a comprehensive approach which places emphasis on education, values, lifestyle and developmental philosophy. He called for a mass movement to bring about behavioural change.

