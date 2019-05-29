Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa receives baton of Chairman, COSC from Admiral Sunil Lanba

Marshal Dhanoa received the baton of Chairman, of (COSC) from outgoing COSC and of the Naval Staff here on Wednesday.

A press note from PIB Defence Wing said, " Marshal Dhanoa will be the COSC with effect from May 31, consequent to the relinquishment of charge by upon superannuation."

The release further said, "Dhanoa, an alumnus of Rashtriya Indian College and the Defence Academy, was commissioned in the Flying Branch of in June 1978. He is an and a qualified 'A' with over 3000 hours of flying experience to his credit...The has mainly flown the aircraft with flying experience across the entire spectrum of fighter aircraft of the "

"During the Kargil war (1999), he was the of a frontline ground attack fighter squadron. He has held many coveted operational and staff assignments that include command of a frontline fighter Base, at Western Air Command, Chief Instructor (Air) at DSSC, of the Air Staff (Intelligence) at and of two operational Commands. He was the Commanding-in-Chief of South and has also been the of the Air Staff," the release added.

is proceeding on retirement on May 31, after a distinguished career spanning over four decades. Dhanoa is an ardent supporter of Tri-Services Jointmanship, he was instrumental in harmonising the efforts of the three Services in a number of Tri-Services issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)