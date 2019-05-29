Over 100 NRIs to attend PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony

New [India], May 29 (ANI): More than 100 NRIs will fly to tomorrow to attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. "Close to 100 plus NRIs are coming to attend the swearing-in again on their own expense just to show their support and affection for Modi," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP's foreign affairs wing.

He further informed that as many as 1000 NRIs were involved in the electioneering of the "1000s of NRIs were involved in the campaigning one way or other. Many of them worked hard in their own countries. Around 600-700 NRIs actually came here and stayed for 2-4 weeks for doing campaigns at the grass root level. Their contribution is well recognised."

"The stature of has gone up significantly on the global stage, therefore, the stature of our diaspora has also gone up significantly. No wonder people are looking forward to the second term of Prime Minister Modi very enthusiastically and with very lot of expectations," he added.

He also spoke about the India-US relation saying, "The US- relationship is traditionally very strong and under Prime Minister which also saw a change of leadership within the USA from to Trump. PM Modi has a very good personal rapport with both the presidents. has developed strategic partnerships with the US. We are collaborating on several fronts such as defense, security, cyber security, anti-terrorism, money laundering."

The BJP's foreign affairs wing in-charge also assured that the problem pertaining to the Indian in the USA will surely be resolved soon under the leadership of Prime minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony for the second consecutive term will be held on May 30, 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the

Top leaders and guests have also been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)