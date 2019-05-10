Air India to offer 40 pc discount on last moment tickets

-
New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Government-owned Air India on Friday decided to reduce the price of its last moment tickets by 40 per cent.
However, this move is contrary to the trend in the aviation industry where ticket prices increase as seat buckets continue to fill up.
"The last-minute traveller who generally travels due to an emergency is often faced with very high ticket prices," an Air India spokesperson said.
"Such high prices are a deterrent. The national carrier has therefore decided that very last moment inventory -- that is available seats three hours ahead of departure time -- will be sold at a hefty discount, normally exceeding 40 per cent of the selling price," the spokesperson said.
The discount will be applicable from Saturday on all domestic routes and economy class only. Air India's decision came during a commercial review meeting at its headquarters in the national capital.
Passengers can buy tickets from the airline's counter or registered travel agents, with the mobile app or online.
