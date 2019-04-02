JUST IN
Airstrikes kill 27 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan

ANI  |  Asia 

Multiple airstrikes across six provinces in Afghanistan killed 27 Taliban terrorists over the last 24 hours.

Airstrikes in Arghanj Khwah district of Badakhshan left 10 Taliban fighters dead while three others were wounded, Khaama Press reported while quoting military sources.

Furthermore, the Afghan National Army soldiers and Commandos recaptured two checkpoints in the Arghanj Khwah district and conducted operations to clear Taliban terrorists from the region.

Meanwhile, one Taliban fighter was killed in an airstrike in Bermal district in Paktia province, while two others were killed in strikes at Ghazni province's Muqor district. Two more terrorists were killed in similar assaults Logar province's Pul-e-Alam.

Nine Taliban terrorists were also killed in airstrikes in Tarin Kot district of Uruzgan province during the same period, while one was injured. An airstrike in Helmand province's Musa Qal'ah district killed three Taliban terrorists.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 15:35 IST

