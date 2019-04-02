Airstrikes kill 27 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan

Multiple airstrikes across six provinces in killed 27 terrorists over the last 24 hours.

Airstrikes in district of Badakhshan left 10 fighters dead while three others were wounded, reported while quoting military sources.

Furthermore, the soldiers and Commandos recaptured two checkpoints in the district and conducted operations to clear terrorists from the region.

Meanwhile, one Taliban fighter was killed in an airstrike in Bermal district in province, while two others were killed in strikes at province's district. Two more terrorists were killed in similar assaults province's Pul-e-Alam.

Nine Taliban terrorists were also killed in airstrikes in Tarin Kot district of province during the same period, while one was injured. An airstrike in province's district killed three Taliban terrorists.

