India's A-SAT test unacceptable: NASA

Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 2 (ANI): The United States' (NASA) on Monday (local time) called India's successful (A-SAT) as "unacceptable".

Alleging that the test poses a safety threat to the (ISS), NASA's said: "It's unacceptable...That is a terrible, terrible thing to create an event that sends debris in an apogee that goes above the "

NASA said that India's test created 400 pieces of orbital debris, reports Out of these, 60 pieces are "big enough" - 10 centimetres or larger - to be tracked. 24 of these pieces are expected to go above the ISS' apogee.

Quoting NASA, reported that due to India's A-SAT test, the risk of small debris impact to the space station increased by 44 per cent over the period of 10 days.

On Wednesday, India's A-SAT successfully destroyed a satellite on a low earth orbit, joining a group of three countries - the US, and - with such capability.

" has entered its name as an elite space power. It is the fourth country to achieve this feat after the US, and The 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, which was completed successfully within three minutes of the launch," had said in an address to the nation.

The also assured the international community that this test does not violate any international treaty or law and that remains committed against the arms race in space.

