Death toll mounts to 35 following Nepal rainstorm

The devastating rainstorm, which swept the districts of and Parsa, has claimed the lives of 35 people as of Tuesday, according to Province 2 for Internal Affairs and Law, Gyanendra

"As per the statistics, 35 people are confirmed dead and hundreds of others are injured," Yadav told the media after the conclusion of a cabinet meeting.

The Province 2 government has announced a compensation of three lakhs to the next of kin for the victims of Sunday's rainstorm along with announcing free treatment for the injured victims.

The victims who lost their homes to the storm were forced to sleep out in the open on Monday, even though the central and local authorities scurried to provide the affected with tarpaulins and temporary shelter for protection.

