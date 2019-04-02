China: 23 kindergarten children allegedly poisoned by teacher

-
ALSO READ
Chinese kindergarten teacher detained for poisoning 23 children
China daycare teacher jailed over 'needle' scandal
Chinese teacher detained for allegedly poisoning 23 children
China executes man for kindergarten knife attack
Classroom friendships may offset effects of harsh parenting: Study
-
Police arrested a kindergarten teacher after 23 children at Mengmeng kindergarten in Jiaozuo city here were hospitalised due to poisoning.
While 15 children have been discharged, eight still remain hospitalised, according to CNN.
The mass illness prompted the police to launch an investigation into the matter, following which the teacher, who's only been identified as 'Wang', was arrested for allegedly putting nitrite into their porridge.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that eating nitrite in high amounts leads to increased heart rates, headaches, vomiting and even death.
"The vomit was all over (their) pants. There were other children who were also throwing up, and they looked pale," one parent told Global Times. He found his child unconscious upon arriving at the kindergarten after being called.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU