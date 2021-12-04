Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to scalp all 10 wickets in Test innings

Patel achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. | (Photo: espncricinfo)

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat.

Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

