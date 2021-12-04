Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to scalp all 10 wickets in Test innings

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ: India gear up for series win and better middle-order show
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming available on Sony LIV app
T20 WC Final: Australia, New Zealand to lock horns for their maiden trophy
IND vs NZ WTC final toss: New Zealand wins toss and asks India to bat first
-
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.
He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.
As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat.
Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor