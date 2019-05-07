'Akela' from 'India's Most Wanted' out

released the song 'Akela' from his upcoming film 'India's Most Wanted' on Tuesday.

Taking to his handle, shared the song and wrote, "You're never alone when you're doing something for your motherland. out now."

The almost two-minute song starts with talking over the phone. The video proceeds with melodious music and features standing alone at an exotic location.

'Akela' is an inspirational track that talks about the power one hold within. The song is penned by and sung by Abhijeet Srivastava. The music is given by

'India' Most Wanted' is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, and Fox Star Studios.

It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

