Shake a leg with 'Jatt Ludhiyane Da' from' SOTY2'

A latest song 'Jatt Ludhiyane Da' from the film ' 2' featuring and debutants and Ananya was released on Tuesday.

Filmmaker and shared the song on his handle and wrote, "Energy SKY HIGH with these pumping tunes! out now."

The two-minutes 23-second song is all set to re-create your college memories. The track starts with peppy beats and guitar strums. Tara has donned the look of a college diva and can be seen expressing her admiration for Tiger in the song.

From summer dresses to sporty looks and peppy music, the song turns out to be a total groovy number with Tiger stealing the show with his dance skills. Ananya enters the frame later in an and photobombs a selfie being taken by Tara and Tiger.

As the song proceeds, Tara can be seen dancing in a black bodysuit and later Tiger joins her to perform a petite duet.

From basketball courts, track fields, ballet classes to canteen, the song is a complete college campus tour. The tunes of the song are given Vishal and Shekhar and sung by and It also includes a rap by and has choreographed the song.

Earlier, the makers have released, 'The Jawaani Song', 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyan', 'Hook Up Song' and the romantic number 'Fakira'. The film is being helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, and ' 2' is releasing on May 10.

