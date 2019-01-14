Akshay Kumar celebrates Makar Sankranti with daughter Nitara

Kumar on Monday, extended wishes on by sharing a video of him flying with daughter

The Bollywood went all traditional to celebrate the festival. He took to his page to share a picture in which can be seen flying kite, which is considered to be an inseparable part of the festival, with his daughter.

Akshay's "happy helper" can be seen standing behind the actor, holding the spool, while the dots the sky.

"Meet daddy's little helper. Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites soaring high in the sky! Happy everyone," read the caption.

On the work front, the Bollywood star will be next seen in a period war drama film titled 'Kesari', alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Directed by Anurag Singh, The film is based on the battle that took place in 1897 between and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). It is a story about an army of 21 Sikhs which fought against 10,000 Afghans in the war.

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019, giving fans a perfect gift.

