KWK: Mumbai Police troll Hardik Pandya, K L Rahul's over sexist comments

-
ALSO READ
Hotstar removes Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul episode of 'Koffee With Karan' after controversy
After backlash, Pandya apologises for comments on TV show
Pandya apologises for 'sexist' comments
Pandya, Rahul have brought cricket into disrepute: BCCI treasurer
KJo to be back with next 'cuppa' of 'Koffee With Karan'
-
Seems like not only women, but Mumbai Police was also offended by Hardik Pandya's and KL Rahul's sexist comment on 'Koffee With Karan.'
Taking to their Twitter handle, Mumbai Police took a jibe on the two and gave a piece of advice to them. "How to be a great player? On Field: Maximum Score; Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women," they wrote.
Along with the caption, they uploaded a picture of a cricket pitch which read, "How to be a great player? On Field: Maximum Score; Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women."
Both Pandya and Rahul were called out for their 'crass and misogynistic' comments about women on the Karan Johar's show.
This also led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pulling the cricketers out of an ongoing tour of Australia. Even though both of them issued apologies, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai found their clarification half-hearted. They are now replaced by Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tours.
On Saturday, they were given seven days to offer an explanation on their conduct.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU