KWK: Mumbai Police troll Hardik Pandya, K L Rahul's over sexist comments

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Seems like not only women, but Mumbai Police was also offended by Hardik Pandya's and KL Rahul's sexist comment on 'Koffee With Karan.'

Taking to their Twitter handle, Mumbai Police took a jibe on the two and gave a piece of advice to them. "How to be a great player? On Field: Maximum Score; Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women," they wrote.

Along with the caption, they uploaded a picture of a cricket pitch which read, "How to be a great player? On Field: Maximum Score; Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women."

Both Pandya and Rahul were called out for their 'crass and misogynistic' comments about women on the Karan Johar's show.

This also led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pulling the cricketers out of an ongoing tour of Australia. Even though both of them issued apologies, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai found their clarification half-hearted. They are now replaced by Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tours.

On Saturday, they were given seven days to offer an explanation on their conduct.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 18:53 IST

