'The Fakir of Venice' to now release in February

and Annu Kapoor's 'The Fakir of Venice' will now release in February instead of January 18.

The makers have decided on the new date to avoid box office clashes with 'Why Cheat India' and 'Fraud Saiyyan' which too are supposed to release on the same date.

Speaking about the decision to release 'The Fakir of Venice' in February, Desi said, " is getting a strong response from all multiplexes and owing to the huge flow of films on 18th Jan and 25th Jan."

He further added, "Also 'URI', 'TAPM' and 'Simmba' occupying most screens, our multiplex partners have suggested that the film be moved to 1st February for a justifiable release for this Akhtar, and A R Rahman enterprise."

'The Fakir of Venice', however, is not new to being postponed. What was supposed to launch as an in a decade back, has been postponed quite a few times already.

Speaking about whether the film still holds relevance after such a long delay, Desi said the film, based on a real life incident in noted Homi Adajaina's life is about human emotions and how one behaves and deals with people in various situations. According to Desi, the subject makes it an evergreen watch.

Elucidating further on why the film should be a must watch, Desi further added, "It's directed by who has shot more than 300 AD films and over a dozen super hit music videos. Everyone thought that his work is always ahead of time and quite different and quirky. His 1st feature film 'Quick Gun Murugun' also went ahead to be globally acclaimed cinema."

The film was presented as Opening Night Film on April 2009 at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, but is yet to see a commercial release.

The music for the film is composed by

