Sushmita Sen teaches 'I Love You' in Bengali to beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen's Instagram handle seems to be dedicated to love This time, the diva was caught teaching 'I Love You' to beau Rohman Shawl and we can't just get over it!

The former Miss Universe, who has never shied away from telling the world about her love life, shared a video in which she can be seen teaching some Bengali to her Kashmiri boyfriend. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old model was heard teaching Sushmita these three magical words in Kashmiri. The video also features her

Sushmita wrote, "I almost forgot to post this but I never forget to say it!!! love you guys!!! love begets love...say it more often & feel the vibe transform every single time!!!@pritam_shikhare @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly wish you love & a beautiful Monday!!! #sharing #languageoflove #sayit #feelit #beit."

The duo met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since.

From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending some time with Sen's daughters, and Alisah, to training together, the duo has never failed to impress fans.

