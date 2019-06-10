Aligarh murder case: DCW chief writes to PM Modi seeking death sentence for accused

of (DCW) has written to demanding death sentence for the accused in the rape case of a two-and-a-half-year-girl in Tappal in Aligarh.

Earlier, Maliwal re-tweeted the statement of Shilpa Sharma, mother of the deceased who sought the death penalty for accused.

"Her 2.5-year-old daughter brutally raped & murdered. Eyes gauged out & extreme injury inflicted. Govt arrested culprit but its enough? In a land where Nirbhaya is yet 2 get justice, what hope is 4 the little child? Law of death penalty has been made, yet to be implemented! Sick!" she said.

Four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife, and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute had with the child's father.

The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump.

had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)