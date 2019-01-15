Alim Morani reflects on success of debut song 'Aymo- Let Me Live'

Morani, known by his name AyMo, is riding high on the success of his debut song 'AyMo- Let Me Live'.

His first track itself has gone viral on and is being widely loved for its amazing rap. Considering the trends that the song has already set, it is sure to receive more love in the coming days.

Ever since the song 'AyMo-Let Me Live' was released, Morani's has been flooding with congratulatory messages.

Talking about the same, an "elated" AyMo told radioandmusic.com, "I am flooded with phone calls and messages ever since the song released. I am beyond elated. My belief has turned into a reality."

He added, "Doing good work is my only agenda and I will always follow. I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself."

In the first song, Morani rapped his heart out as he shouts loud 'Let Me Live'. The song, which has been penned by AyMo himself, is all about getting over criticism of the world and live life by your choices and terms, without caring for anyone.

Since its release, the video has garnered more than one million views.

