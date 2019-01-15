Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West over comments about controversial singers

is standing by her husband and

On Sunday, hosted a service event, during which he opened up about how controversial musicians have been treated by the public, reported E! Online.

"Everybody they want the art from the artist, but anytime they do anything erratic, they just gonna pull up full documentaries on them and then they gone come with the Michael documentary...We can enjoy all they all we want" he said.

He also said that if that's the case, we also take down Leonardo da Vinci's art. "Let's take down all the art."

The comments seemed to be in reference to the upcoming documentary titled 'Leaving Neverland', which chronicles the sexual allegations against The late of pop's estate denounced the project.

The also seemed to be talking about R. Kelly, who has been accused of sexual and misconduct by multiple women over the past two decades. However, the accusations against the 52-year-old resurfaced in the wake of a recent documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly' that explores allegations of abuse, predatory behaviour, and paedophilia against him. However, Kelly has consistently denied any allegations of misconduct.

After the service, his famous wife took to to defend Kayne and his comments.

"I'm going to nip this in the bud right now. Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect. The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else," Kim tweeted.

'I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone's actions or unacceptable disgusting behaviour. My husband's words are being taken out of context due to timing," she wrote in another tweet.

During the service, West also touched on the backlash he's faced in recent months.

"Some of us are just programmed to be more scared than others, but I represent that overcoming fear and still being here...they say you can't do that.you can't do that-you'll lose your career, but I'm still here," he said.

