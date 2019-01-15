Jamie Otis not sure if she will try for another baby following miscarriage

Two days after her miscarriage, posted an update to her followers on about her future plans to conceive and how she has been handling the loss.

Taking to Instagram, she posted, "Just got home from my follow up doc apt. No D&C needed," she began her post, referencing a common surgical procedure, dilation and curettage, performed after miscarriages.

"I am *so thankful* for this," she captioned an emotional black-and-white image of her and husband face-to-face with their eyes closed.

"@doughehner & I have to wait a month before we can hop back on the trying-to-conceive bandwagon," she explained. "But honestly - at this point - I don't even know when we are going to begin trying again."

went on to explain that her docors planned to run tests to see if she had thrombophilia, a condition where the blood frequently tends to clot.

The added, "My docs and I are at a loss as to why I had a second-trimester loss and now two miscarriages in about four months."

Changing tones, the reality star then went on to encourage her followers who may also be experiencing similar situations, reassuring them that they aren't alone.

"We will get through this together," she said. "One in four never seems real until it happens to you. I'm here for you, my fellow angel baby mamas. No one should have to go through this alone."

In a final note, thanked her husband for his tremendous support through the trying time.

revealed on Friday that during a doctor's appointment, she learned the devastating news that she had miscarried at 10 weeks.

