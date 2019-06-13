All 13 bodies, black box of ill-fated AN-32 plane retrieved

Bodies of all the 13 (IAF) personnel on board the ill-fated transport aircraft were retrieved on Thursday from the in Arunachal Pradesh, IAF said.

The black box of the plane was also recovered by a team of mountaineers that sent to the site early this morning, it said.

Helicopters would be used to ferry the bodies from the area. The team comprised eight mountaineers.

The 13 IAF personnel have been identified as W/C GM Charles, S/L H Vinod, F/L R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, WO KK Mishra, Sgt Anoop Kumar, Cpl Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali & NC(E)

The aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. It was headed towards Advanced Landing Ground in when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours.

On Wednesday, sources had said that the view of the pilots could have been obscured by clouds causing the crash.

